Nagaland election result 2023 | Hekani Jakhalu becomes first woman MLA

Hekani Jakhalu on Thursday became the first woman member of legislative assembly (MLA) in Nagaland after she won with a margin of 1,536 votes. Jakhalu represents the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in Dimapur-III constituency.

Of the 31,874 votes counted in the constituency, she received 45.16 percent of the votes, slightly ahead of the LJP (RV)’s Azheto Zhimomi who received 40.34 percent votes.

Jakhalu was one of the four women candidates who contested the Nagaland Assembly election this year.

Despite the state having 13 state assemblies, women have not yet been elected to any of them. Jakhalu was the sixth individual to be formally declared the winner in Nagaland by the Election Commission of India as counting continues in the state.

Temjen Imna Along, the leader of the BJP in Nagaland, took a lead in his seat of Alongtaki on Thursday after falling behind in prior rounds of counting for the Nagaland Assembly. According to the latest counting trends shared by the Election Commission of India, the BJP Nagaland chief was leading Janata Dal (United) candidate J Lanu Longchar by 1,202 votes.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP is on course to retain power in Tripura as the party crossed the halfway mark. According to EC data, the BJP is leading in 32 seats while the CPIM-Congress alliance is leading in 16 seats and the Pradyot Deb Barma-led Tipra Motha Party is leading in 10 seats.