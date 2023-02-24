Nagaland election 2023: PM Modi says BJP aims to make poll-bound state AFSPA-free

Nagaland election 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated Amit Shah's comments when the home minister said that he is hopeful that the controversial AFSPA will be removed from across the northeastern state in the next three-four years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed a rally in Nagaland on Friday, said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is striving to bring permanent peace in Nagaland so that Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 is completely lifted from the state.

"AFSPA has been removed from many parts of Nagaland. The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is working day and night so that the entire state doesn't need AFSPA anymore," he said. "The BJP's politics is based on permanent peace and progress," he added.

He reiterated Amit Shah's comments when the home minister said that he is hopeful that the controversial AFSPA will be removed from across the northeastern state in the next three-four years.

In October last year, the government had extended for six months the application of the "disturbed area" under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act — known as AFSPA — in nine districts — Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Zunheboto — and 16 police stations areas in four other districts — Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng and Wokha — of Nagaland.

For the first time since the imposition of the Act on Nagaland, Amit Shah had announced on March 31, 2022 to reduce the operation of AFSPA from April 1 in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur, while most of the political parties and NGOs have been demanding to repeal the AFSPA.

The AFSPA allows the Army and other central para-military forces to conduct raids, operations and arrest anyone anywhere without prior notice or arrest warrant. The AFSPA was entirely lifted in Tripura in 2015, in Meghalaya in 2018, and in Mizoram in 1980s, News 18 reported.

BJP's three mantra

The prime minister asserted that the BJP-led NDA has adopted three mantras for running Nagaland — peace, progress and prosperity. "Dillon ki dooriya mitane me Nagaland BJP team achha kaam kar rhi hai (Nagaland BJP team is doing good work when it comes to eradicate the difefrences between people)."

"The focus of every central government scheme has been women, tribals and the poor. The BJP also gave Nagaland its first woman Rajya Sabha MP," he said.

Noting that there has been a 75 percent reduction in incidents of violence in Nagaland, he asserted that many youths have returned to the mainstream.

"We have worked for the infrastructural development of Northeast. The change is evident. We will support the youth in sectors ranging from tourism to technology, and sports to start-ups," he added.

Congress used the Northeast as ATM

He claimed the Congress used the Northeast as an ATM, while the BJP considers Nagaland and the eight states of the region as 'Ashtalakshmi' (eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi). "We consider this 'Ashtalakshmi' as the strength of India," he said.

"They (Congress) siphoned off money meant for the Northeast to Delhi. The money was not in the hands of the people, but in the vaults of corrupt parties," he said, adding that the BJP put a big dent in corruption using technology, as a result of which money sent from Delhi is directly credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi said that earlier, the Northeast had politics of divide, but we have now transformed it into divine governance. "The BJP does not discriminate against people on the basis of religion or region and religion," he added.

"The Congress and its partners' policy for Northeast has been to 'get a vote and forget'. Congress leaders from Delhi turned a blind eye to the problems of Nagaland. Ten years ago, nobody would have dreamt that circumstances can change in the region," he said.

Nagaland will go to polls on February 27. In 2018, BJP formed its first government in alliance with the NDPP in the Christian-majority state. Both parties retained the partnership and are contesting this year's election on the same seat-sharing formula, with BJP fighting in 20 seats and NDPP in the remaining 40.