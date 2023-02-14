Nagaland Election 2023: JP Nadda releases BJP manifesto

The BJP is currently in the ruling alliance with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). In the forthcoming election, the Party will contest 20 seats, it has left the remaining 40 of the 60-seat Assembly to the NDPP.

BJP President JP Nadda released the party's election manifesto for the upcoming Nagaland assembly polls in Kohima today alongside Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla and Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton.

Polls for the Nagaland elections will be held on February 27. Votes will be counted on March 2.

BJP state president Temjen Imna Along, who received Nadda at the Dimapur Airport today, will be contesting from the Alongtaki assembly constituency. While in Nagaland, the BJP president also addressed a public meeting of the BJP-NDPP alliance in Kohima.

Speaking at the manifesto's unveiling, Nadda congratulated the state of Nagaland for its growth and for being on a "path of peace, prosperity and development."

"And again I'll say. Tell me any political party which has got to say that what they said, they did and what they did not say, they did. But we can say," Nadda said.

He claimed that insurgency was reduced by 80 percent over the last eight years during which the North East would face frequent blockades and targeted attacks.

JP Nadda will be in Meghalaya tomorrow to unveil the BJP's manifesto for its upcoming assembly elections.