Nagaland election 2023: BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi secures uncontested win in Akuluto

In the run-up to the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party has already opened its account as candidate Kazheto Kinimi secured an uncontested win from the Akuluto constituency after his only opponent, Congress candidate Khekashe Sumi, withdrew his candidature on Friday. This victory marks the BJP's first unopposed win in the state.
With Friday being the last day of withdrawal of nominations, the BJP candidate was declared the winner by officials. Celebrations erupted in Kinimi's camp as he was elected unopposed, being the sitting MLA from this seat. His supporters took to social media to express their joy and congratulate him.
In a tweet, Kinimi expressed his gratitude for the privilege to represent the people of Akuluto for the second term as an unopposed candidate.
"Beyond humbled and honoured to represent the people of Akuluto 31 A/C for a second term, as unopposed. I praise Almighty God for this privilege and extend my gratitude to my supporters, wellwishers, the karyakartas of Akuluto BJP mandal and Nagaland State BJP,” he said.
Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and BJP legislature party leader Yanthungo Patton also congratulated him and wished him the best as he leads the state towards progress. B.L. Santosh, the national general secretary of the BJP, hailed Mr. Kinimi’s victory as “good news” for the party and congratulated him on his win.
The BJP had announced a list of 20 candidates for the assembly polls earlier this month, with the NDPP contesting the other 40 in their bid to return to power for the second time in a row in the northeastern state.
The Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) has announced 22 candidates, while the Congress has released the names of 25 nominees so far. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), National Peoples' Party and the Nationalist Congress Party have also named their candidates. The results of the election will be announced March 2 while polls took place on February 27.
