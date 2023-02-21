Nagaland election 2023: Home Ministry in peace talks with ENPO, says Amit Shah

The ruling coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has once again entered into a pre-poll seat-sharing agreement for the 60-seat assembly. The NDPP is contesting 40 seats and the BJP fielding candidates in 20 seats.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Tuensang today addressing a rally prior to the Nagaland assembly polls on February 27. In his speech, the BJP leader asserted that Naga peace talks are on the table and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking to bring peace to the Northeastern region.

At the Tuesday rally, Shah said that there are issues related to development and rights in Eastern Nagaland which the Home Ministry is trying to address in association with the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO). The apex tribal body in the region had called for a boycott of the elections over their Frontier Nagaland separate statehood demand.

Shah ensured everyone that the ministry has held discussions with ENPO and an 'agreed agreement' has been reached.

"I promise you all that after the elections, the agreement will be implemented through which all issues of eastern Nagaland will be addressed. There will be massive development in the region and you will get your rights," he said.

Shah also claimed that since Modi's election in 2014, the state of Nagaland has moved forward towards development.

"I want to remind you that before 2014, Nagaland was plagued by firing, bomb blasts. After 2014, PM Modi took forward the Naga peace talks by signing a peace agreement," Shah said.

He claimed that there has been a 60 percent reduction in deaths of security forces, while civilian deaths have dipped by 83 percent in the Northeast.

Shah also said that budgetary allocations for tribes have been increased from Rs 21,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 86,000 crore in 2022.

He said more than 100 developmental projects, including 13 in Nagaland, have been finalised after conducting extensive studies using space technology.

"During the UPA rule, only Rs 1,300 crore was allocated for the development of Nagaland in 2009-10, which was increased to Rs 4,800 crore in 2022-23 fiscal by the BJP government," Shah said.

Yesterday, at another election campaign rally in Mon, Nagaland, Shah said that the Centre wanted a quick solution to the decades-old Naga political problem.

He promised that the BJP-NDPP government formed after the elections will also address issues of the ENPO, which has been demanding a separate state.

