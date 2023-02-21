English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsNagaland election 2023: Home Ministry in talks with ENPO, says Amit Shah

Nagaland election 2023: Home Ministry in talks with ENPO, says Amit Shah

Nagaland election 2023: Home Ministry in talks with ENPO, says Amit Shah
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 21, 2023 2:13:34 PM IST (Updated)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Tuensang today addressing a rally prior to the Nagaland assembly polls on February 27. In his speech, the BJP leader asserted that Naga peace talks are on the table and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking to bring peace to the Northeastern region.

Recommended Articles

View All
Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming

Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle

A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle

Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis

Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride

ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


At the Tuesday rally, Shah said that there are issues related to development and rights in Eastern Nagaland which the Home Ministry is trying to address in association with the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO).
ALSO READ | We want to solve Naga problem, ENPO issue quickly, says Amit Shah in Nagaland
Shah also claimed that since Modi's election in 2014, the state of Nagaland has moved forward towards development.
"I want to remind you that before 2014, Nagaland was plagued by firing, bomb blasts. After 2014, PM Modi took forward the Naga peace talks by signing a peace agreement," Shah said.
The ruling coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has once again entered into a pre-poll seat-sharing agreement for the 60-seat assembly. The NDPP is contesting 40 seats and the BJP fielding candidates in 20 seats.
Yesterday, at another election campaign rally in Mon, Nagaland, Shah said that the Centre wanted a quick solution to the decades-old Naga political problem.
He promised that the BJP-NDPP government formed after the elections will also address issues of the ENPO, which has been demanding a separate state.
First Published: Feb 21, 2023 2:05 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Amit ShahAssembly Election 2023BJPNagalandNagaland Election 2023

Next Article

Congress leader Pawan Khera insults PM Modi's name, father; BJP takes offense

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X