Nagaland election 2023: Home Ministry in talks with ENPO, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Tuensang today addressing a rally prior to the Nagaland assembly polls on February 27. In his speech, the BJP leader asserted that Naga peace talks are on the table and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking to bring peace to the Northeastern region.

At the Tuesday rally, Shah said that there are issues related to development and rights in Eastern Nagaland which the Home Ministry is trying to address in association with the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO).

Shah also claimed that since Modi's election in 2014, the state of Nagaland has moved forward towards development.

"I want to remind you that before 2014, Nagaland was plagued by firing, bomb blasts. After 2014, PM Modi took forward the Naga peace talks by signing a peace agreement," Shah said.

The ruling coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has once again entered into a pre-poll seat-sharing agreement for the 60-seat assembly. The NDPP is contesting 40 seats and the BJP fielding candidates in 20 seats.

Yesterday, at another election campaign rally in Mon, Nagaland, Shah said that the Centre wanted a quick solution to the decades-old Naga political problem.

He promised that the BJP-NDPP government formed after the elections will also address issues of the ENPO, which has been demanding a separate state.