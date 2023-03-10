homepolitics NewsNagaland CM Neiphiu Rio allocates 12 cabinet portfolios, keeps finance for self — Check list here

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio allocates 12 cabinet portfolios, keeps finance for self — Check list here

3 Min(s) Read

By Ayushi Agarwal  Mar 10, 2023 10:05:37 AM IST (Updated)

The assembly election was held on February 27, while the results were declared on March 2.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday allocated portfolios to his two deputy chief ministers and nine ministers. In his opposition-less government, Rio also appointed 24 MLAs as "advisors" to various departments. The elected winners took oath and sworn in on Tuesday.

The chief minister himself kept major portfolios like finance, personnel and administrative reforms that were not allocated to any minister.
Deputy Chief Minister Taditui Rangkau Zeliang was given the responsibility for the planning and transformation and national highway departments, while the second Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton was assigned the home and border affairs departments.
Salhoutuonuo Kruse, the first woman minister in the state, was allocated the women's resources development and horticulture departments.
Sharingain Longkumer, a senior NDPP MLA, was not given any portfolio and is likely to be the Speaker, which he was in the previous assembly.
Here's a complete list of the cabinet ministers of the Nagaland Assembly elected by the 2023 polls held in February:
Serial no.MinisterPartyConstituencyPortfolio
1Neiphiu RioNDPPNorthern Angami IIChief Minister, Finance, Personnel & Administrative Reforms
2Taditui Rangkau ZeliangNDPPPeren (ST)Deputy CM, Planning & Transformation, National Highway
3Yanthungo PattonBJPTyüi (ST)Deputy CM, Home, Border Affairs
4Salhoutuonuo KruseNDPPWestern Angami (ST)Women Resource Development, Horticulture
5K. G. KenyeNDPPChizami (ST)Power, Parliamentary Affairs
6P. Paiwang KonyakBJPTizit (ST)Health & Family Welfare
7G. Kaito AyeNDPPSatakha (ST)Roads & Bridges
8N. Jacob ZhimomiBJPGhaspani II (ST)Public Health Engineering, Cooperation
9Metsubo JamirNDPPMokokchung Town (ST)Rural Development, SIRD
10Temjen Imna AlongBJPAlongtaki (ST)Tourism, Higher Education
11C.L JohnNDPPTehok (ST)Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Village Guards
12P. Bashangmongba ChangBJPTuensang Sadar I (ST)Housing & Mechanical Engineering
The NDPP-BJP alliance returned to power for the second time in a row in Nagaland, with the NCP, NPP, Naga People’s Front, RPI (A), LJP (Ram Vilas), JD(U) and Independent MLAs extending support for an opposition-less government.
ALSO READ | Nagaland Election Result 2023: How BJP won the Christian-majority state
According to the rules, Nagaland, with a 60-member assembly, cannot have more than 12 ministers, including the chief minister. To accommodate all parties, Rio appointed 24 "advisors" and allocated them to various departments, such as tribal affairs, agriculture, municipal affairs, labour, and industries and commerce.
With agency inputs.
 
First Published: Mar 10, 2023 9:57 AM IST
