Releasing the manifesto at Kohima, BJP president JP Nadda promised to bring a scheme for the development of villages close to the India-Myanmar border, an Eastern Nagaland Development Board and a medical college.

The BJP has made a spree of promises for poll-bound Nagaland, including a special package for Eastern Nagaland, free education for girls till post-graduation, a two-wheeler to girls who excel in studies and two free LPG cylinders, in its election manifesto.

Though the BJP's manifesto did not have mention of the seven-decade-long Naga conflict, Nadda in a public meeting said that a resolution was in the final stages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very enthusiastic for the solution of the Naga political issue and it is now in the final stages, he said according to a report in Economic Times.

Nadda said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah too was working for a solution to the Naga issue. “Lot of efforts have been made to resolve the Naga issue. The Armed Forces (Special Power) Act has been withdrawn from many police stations in Nagaland,” he said.

The Centre in 2015 had signed a "framework agreement" with formerly militant group NSCN (IM) and another similar pact with Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) in 2017. But the pact has not yet been formally and finally singed as the NSCN-IM has demanded a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas.

"We have established peace in Nagaland and there is an 80 per cent reduction in violent incidents in the past 8 years. We have withdrawn the disturbed area tag from 15 police stations in seven districts. In the next five years, our motto will be 3Ps: Peace, Progress and Prosperity. Our efforts will be to focus on the creation of infrastructure to provide all-weather roads and others and at the same time try to create jobs and provide employment to the youths," Nadda was quoted as saying in a report in Deccan Herald.

Some of the promises made in the manifesto come in response to demands raised by Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), an organisation representing seven Naga tribes, which has been demanding a separate Frontier Nagaland state since 2010. ENPO withdrew their poll boycott after the Union Home Ministry offered an autonomous council for six eastern districts of Nagaland.

Nagaland goes to polls on February 27 and counting will be held on March 2.

The BJP is in the ruling alliance with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). While the BJP will contest 20 seats, it has left the remaining 40 in the 60-seat Assembly to the NDPP.

BJP state president Temjen Imna Along, who received Nadda at the Dimapur Airport, will be contesting from the Alongtaki assembly constituency.