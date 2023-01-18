Nagaland Election Date 2023: Polls to be held on Feb 27 — full schedule

Parties need to secure 31 of the available 60 seats to form a majority.

Voting for the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 will be held on February 27, 2023 and results will be declared on March 2, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday. Beside Nagaland, poll schedules of Tripura and Meghalaya were also announced.

Nagaland and Meghalaya will head to polls together on the same day.

The 60-seat Nagaland Legislative Assembly represents key regions of the state such as the capital Kohima, Dimapur and Phek. The current assembly's tenure is scheduled to end on March 12.

Here's the full schedule of the Nagaland Assembly election 2023:

Date of issue of Gazette notification January 31 (Tuesday) Last date of making notifications February 7 (Tuesday) Date of scrutiny of nominations February 8 (Wednesday) Last date of withdrawal of candidature February 10 (Friday) POLL DATE February 27 (Monday) Date of counting March 2 (Thursday) Date before which election shall be completed March 4 (Saturday)

Parties need to secure 31 of the available 60 seats to form a majority.

Poll dates were decided keeping in mind the examination schedule of school students, especially those in the CBSE board, Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said during the Wednesday press conference.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) holds 70 percent of the seats in the House, the Bharatiya Janata Party holds 12 seats and the Naga People's Front holds four.

Incumbent Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's government was formed through a coalition of the NDPP, BJP and the NPF after the election. The last elections in Nagaland were held on February 27, 2018.

The election comes at a crucial stage and has been deemed a "semi-final" for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Parties contesting the election must address the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation's demand for a separate state and the Assam-Nagaland border issue.

Since three district presidents from the Nagaland BJP joined the Janata Dal (United) in November 2022, all eyes will also be on that party's involvement in this year's election.