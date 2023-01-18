English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics News

Nagaland Election Date 2023: Polls to be held on Feb 27 — full schedule

Nagaland Election Date 2023: Polls to be held on Feb 27 — full schedule

Nagaland Election Date 2023: Polls to be held on Feb 27 — full schedule
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 18, 2023 3:35:25 PM IST (Updated)

Parties need to secure 31 of the available 60 seats to form a majority.

Voting for the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 will be held on February 27, 2023 and results will be declared on March 2, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday. Beside Nagaland, poll schedules of Tripura and Meghalaya were also announced.

Recommended Articles

View All
Spotify needs to profit from a music revolution

Spotify needs to profit from a music revolution

Jan 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 | Mutual fund industry body seeks launch of pension-oriented MF schemes

Budget 2023 | Mutual fund industry body seeks launch of pension-oriented MF schemes

Jan 18, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Tax saving investments | ELSS gives meagre returns in 2022 — Is it still worth your time and money?

Tax saving investments | ELSS gives meagre returns in 2022 — Is it still worth your time and money?

Jan 18, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Social security pay cuts, work from home allowance and tighter workplace policies this is what experts expect

Budget 2023: Social security pay cuts, work from home allowance and tighter workplace policies this is what experts expect

Jan 18, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


Nagaland and Meghalaya will head to polls together on the same day.
Also read: Assembly election 2023 Dates: Tripura to vote on Feb 16, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Feb 27, results on March 2
The 60-seat Nagaland Legislative Assembly represents key regions of the state such as the capital Kohima, Dimapur and Phek. The current assembly's tenure is scheduled to end on March 12.
Here's the full schedule of the Nagaland Assembly election 2023:
Date of issue of Gazette notificationJanuary 31 (Tuesday)
Last date of making notificationsFebruary 7 (Tuesday)
Date of scrutiny of nominationsFebruary 8 (Wednesday)
Last date of withdrawal of candidatureFebruary 10 (Friday)
POLL DATEFebruary 27 (Monday)
Date of countingMarch 2 (Thursday)
Date before which election shall be completedMarch 4 (Saturday)
Parties need to secure 31 of the available 60 seats to form a majority.
Poll dates were decided keeping in mind the examination schedule of school students, especially those in the CBSE board, Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said during the Wednesday press conference.
Also read: Nagaland Elections 2023: Triple trouble brewing for BJP
The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) holds 70 percent of the seats in the House, the Bharatiya Janata Party holds 12 seats and the Naga People's Front holds four.
Incumbent Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's government was formed through a coalition of the NDPP, BJP and the NPF after the election. The last elections in Nagaland were held on February 27, 2018.
The election comes at a crucial stage and has been deemed a "semi-final" for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Parties contesting the election must address the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation's demand for a separate state and the Assam-Nagaland border issue.
Since three district presidents from the Nagaland BJP joined the Janata Dal (United) in November 2022, all eyes will also be on that party's involvement in this year's election.
First Published: Jan 18, 2023 3:17 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Assembly Election 2023Election Commission of IndiaNagalandNagaland Election 2023

Previous Article

SC reserves verdict on Delhi-Centre services row as AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power

Next Article

Meghalaya Election 2023 full schedule: Voting to be held on Feb 27, results on March 2

X