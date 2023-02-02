homepolitics News

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Check full list of BJP candidates

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Check full list of BJP candidates

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 2, 2023 12:56:30 PM IST (Updated)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: BJP state president Temjen Imna Along will contest from the Alongtaki Legislative Assembly constituency. Here's the full list of BJP candidates running for Nagaland polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said it will contest 20 of 60 assembly seats in Nagaland. The BJP's alliance partner in the state, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), will fight from the remaining seats, said a party official on Thursday. The Nagaland Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 27, 2023, and results will be declared on March 2.

Recommended Articles

View All

Budget 2023 Highlights: Hope sees the invisible and feels the intangible

Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Who is Nikki Haley, the Indian-American looking to run for US President

Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: FM struck the right chord unleashing country's real potential

Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Centre seeks to target social constituencies in poll-bound states

Feb 2, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The BJP releasing the full list of BJP candidates contesting the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023  on Thursday. BJP state president Temjen Imna Along will contest from the Alongtaki Legislative Assembly constituency. Here's the full list of BJP candidates running for Nagaland polls:
S No.ConstituencyCandidates
1.Dimapur-1H Tovihoto Ayemi
2.Ghaspani-1 (ST)N Jacob Zhimomi
3.Southern Angami-11 (ST)Er Kropol Vistu
4.Tuli (ST)Panjung Jamir
5.Koridang (ST)lmkong L lmchen
6.Alongtaki (ST)Temjen lmna Along
7.Akuluto (ST)Kazheto Kinimi
8.Atoizu (ST)Kahuli Serna
9.Suruhoto  (ST)H Khehovi
10.Tyui (ST)Yanthungo Patton
11.Wokha (ST)Renbonthung Ezung
12 .Bhandari (ST)Mmhonlumo Kikon
13.Tizit (ST)P Paiwang Konyak
14.Phomching (ST)Konngam Konyak
15.Mon Town (ST)Er Cheong Konyak
16.Longleng (ST)S Pangnyu Phom
17.Longkhim Chare (ST)Sethrongkyu Sangtam
18.Tuensang Sadar-I (ST)Bashangmongba Chang
19.Noklak (ST)H Haiying
20.Seyochung Sitimi (ST)V Kashiho Sangtam
First Published: Feb 2, 2023 12:45 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Assembly Election 2023BJPNagaland Election 2023

Previous Article

Congress seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe into Adani Group crisis, AAP demands confiscation of Adani’s passport

Next Article

Tripura election 2023: BJP President Nadda to address rallies on Friday