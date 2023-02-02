Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Check full list of BJP candidates

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: BJP state president Temjen Imna Along will contest from the Alongtaki Legislative Assembly constituency. Here's the full list of BJP candidates running for Nagaland polls.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said it will contest 20 of 60 assembly seats in Nagaland. The BJP's alliance partner in the state, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), will fight from the remaining seats, said a party official on Thursday. The Nagaland Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 27, 2023, and results will be declared on March 2.
The BJP releasing the full list of BJP candidates contesting the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 on Thursday. BJP state president Temjen Imna Along will contest from the Alongtaki Legislative Assembly constituency. Here's the full list of BJP candidates running for Nagaland polls:
|S No.
|Constituency
|Candidates
|1.
|Dimapur-1
|H Tovihoto Ayemi
|2.
|Ghaspani-1 (ST)
|N Jacob Zhimomi
|3.
|Southern Angami-11 (ST)
|Er Kropol Vistu
|4.
|Tuli (ST)
|Panjung Jamir
|5.
|Koridang (ST)
|lmkong L lmchen
|6.
|Alongtaki (ST)
|Temjen lmna Along
|7.
|Akuluto (ST)
|Kazheto Kinimi
|8.
|Atoizu (ST)
|Kahuli Serna
|9.
|Suruhoto (ST)
|H Khehovi
|10.
|Tyui (ST)
|Yanthungo Patton
|11.
|Wokha (ST)
|Renbonthung Ezung
|12 .
|Bhandari (ST)
|Mmhonlumo Kikon
|13.
|Tizit (ST)
|P Paiwang Konyak
|14.
|Phomching (ST)
|Konngam Konyak
|15.
|Mon Town (ST)
|Er Cheong Konyak
|16.
|Longleng (ST)
|S Pangnyu Phom
|17.
|Longkhim Chare (ST)
|Sethrongkyu Sangtam
|18.
|Tuensang Sadar-I (ST)
|Bashangmongba Chang
|19.
|Noklak (ST)
|H Haiying
|20.
|Seyochung Sitimi (ST)
|V Kashiho Sangtam
First Published: Feb 2, 2023 12:45 PM IST
