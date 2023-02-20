We want to solve Naga problem, ENPO issue quickly, says Amit Shah in Nagaland

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the BJP-led central government wants a quick solution to the decades-old Naga political problem while addressing an election rally in Mon, Nagaland ahead of the February 27 state assembly polls.

The government formed by BJP in alliance with the NDPP after the elections will also address issues of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), which has been demanding a separate state, Shah said.

“The NDPP-BJP coalition will form the government in Nagaland (again) after polls. We will solve all problems of the state,” Shah said. “Our aim is to make peace talks successful and solve Naga political problem quickly.” “I want you to believe that Narendra Modi and the Union Home minister are aware of your emotions, and with all respect for you, we will proceed with the talks.”

The NDPP-BJP is contesting the election in a 40-20 seat-sharing formula.

The organisers claimed that Shah’s visit is the first by any Union Home minister to this district in the eastern tip of Nagaland, which also shares a boundary with Myanmar.

To find a solution to the decades-old Naga problem, the Centre government has been holding separate negotiations with NSCN-IM since 1997 and the Working Committee of Naga National Political Group (NNPG), comprising at least seven groups, since 2017.

The Modi government inked a Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in 2015 and Agreed Position with NNPGs in 2017. However, the final solution is yet to be attained with NSCN-IM remaining adamant on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.

A few days earlier, BJP president JP Nadda while releasing the BJP manifesto for the Nagaland election had said that the Narendra Modi government is close to achieving a solution to the Naga political issue. However, the manifesto has no mention of it.

Shah on Monday said that ever since the BJP formed the government at the Centre, it had brought peace to the Northeast region and incidents of violence have gone down by 70 per cent.

Areas under AFSPA have also been reduced and, in Nagaland, it was withdrawn from 15 police station areas of seven Nagaland districts, he added.

On the demands of the ENPO for a separate ’Frontier Nagaland’ comprising six districts in eastern Nagaland, alleging lack of development, Shah said the issues raised by it are "legitimate".

“We discussed and understood their problems and assured them that the new government that will be formed under (chief minister Neiphiu) Rio ji will resolve these problems,” he said, in an apparent reference to the talks held that had led the ENPO to withdraw its call for boycotting the Nagaland polls.

“Whatever is needed, like extra budgetary allocations, more power to council, equal development, NDPP-BJP govt will work on it,” the BJP leader added. “I want to tell the people of eastern Nagaland that solutions to your problems are not far.”

The Union home minister pointed out that it was the BJP which sent the first woman representative from Nagaland to the Rajya Sabha with the incumbent member, Phangnon Konyak, acting as the translator of Shah’s speech in Hindi to Nagamese at the rally.

Shah will spend the night in Mon and participate in another rally in Tuensang district on Tuesday. He is scheduled to meet representatives of ENPO and other organisations during his stay here.

CM thanks BJP for making NDPP major partner

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday welcomed the BJP’s decision to make his National Democratic People’s Party (NDPP) the ‘major partner’ in the alliance with the saffron party in terms of seat sharing for the February 27 assembly election.

The alliance of the regional political party NDPP and the BJP is contesting the election in a 40:20 seat-sharing formula.

He also exuded confidence that the alliance will win 45-50 seats in the elections to the 60-member assembly.

“You have respected the Nagas to be a major partner. The BJP, though capable, had humbled to contest 20 seats,” he said, addressing an election rally attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“You have respected Naga history, culture, tradition and as a Christian state and given us the responsibility to manage affairs of our state,” the NDPP supremo added.

Rio also said the state government will partner with the Central government in its decision regarding the issues and demands of the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO), which has been demanding a separate ‘Frontier Nagaland’ state.

Elections to the Nagaland assembly will be held on February 27 and votes will be counted on March 2.

