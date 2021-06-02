Naftali Bennet, the millionaire ultra-nationalist who may succeed Israel PM Bibi Netanyahu Updated : June 02, 2021 19:27:51 IST Naftali Bennet is head of Yamina party and holds 7 key seats in fractured Knesset Bennet will be serving as PM for 2 years and 3 months before handing the reigns over to Yair Lapid, head of Yesh Atid party Bennet for annexation of West Bank, fiercely against creation of Palestinian state Published : June 02, 2021 07:27 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply