Nadiad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check election winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Nadiad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Nadiad constituency of Gujarat, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.
Nadiad is an assembly constituency in the Kheda district in the Central region of Gujarat. The Nadiad legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on December 5, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the general caste category and falls in the Kheda Lok Sabha constituency.
In the December 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Nadiad was won by Desai Pankajbhai Vinubhai(Gotiyo) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Vinubhai defeated Congress candidate Jitendra Suryakantbhai Patel (Azad).
Before that, in the 2012 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections also, the seat was held by BJP's Desai Pankajbhai Vinubhai(Gotiyo).
In the 2017 assembly polls, Paresh Dhanani garnered 90,221 votes, securing 5.3 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 20,838 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.45 percent.
|Assembly election year
|Winning Party
|Margin of victory
|2012
|BJP
|4.36%
|2017
|BJP
|12.45%
|2022
|TBA
|TBA
The total number of voters in the Nadiad constituency stands at 2,74,064 with 1,38,816 male and 1,35,199 female voters.
The Nadiad constituency has a literacy level of 82.65 percent.
