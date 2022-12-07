Nachan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Nachan constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Nachan is an assembly constituency in the Mandi district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. The Nachan legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes category and falls in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

Naresh Kumar of Congress, Vinod Kumar of the BJP and Jabna Kumari of AAP contested the seat. Vinod Kumar won the seat in 2017 and 2012, and the BJP has been in power in Nachan for 15 years since the 2007 elections.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Nachan was won by Vinod Kumar of the BJP. He defeated the Congress’s Lal Singh Kaushal.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP’s Vinod Kumar. In the 2017 assembly polls, Vinod Kumar garnered 38,154 votes, securing 60.67 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 15,896 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 25.77 percent.

The total number of voters in the Nachan constituency stands at 88,483. The Nachan constituency has a literacy level of 81.53 percent.