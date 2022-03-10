Nabha Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Nabha Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Nabha is an assembly constituency in the Patiala district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Nabha legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Nabha was won by Sadhu Singh of the INC. He defeated AAP's Gurdev Singh Dev Mann.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Sadhu Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sadhu Singh garnered 60861 votes, securing 42.73 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 18995 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13.34 percent.

The total number of voters in the Nabha constituency stands at 1,84,623 with 88,439 male voters and 96,177 female voters.

The Nabha constituency has a literacy level of 85.61 percent.