Mystery of Punjab's vanishing players in foreign shores

Updated : July 07, 2019 05:34 PM IST

It's a game of sportspersons from Punjab being sent abroad illegally for economic reasons by dubious sports bodies. These sports federations are, in fact, selling dollar dreams to Punjabis, say experts.
Insiders say the illegal immigration business is worth over Rs 5,000 crore annually.
The curious case of players going missing during an international match came to light prominently for the first time 16 years ago when five women players of a dubious cricket team from Jalandhar went missing in Britain.
