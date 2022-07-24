21st century will be India's, says President Ram Nath Kovind

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said the 21st century will be India's century. He expressed his gratitude to the citizens, MPs, and MLAs on the eve of demitting office. He recalled his five-year stint and urged people to stay connected to their roots.

"Five years ago, I was elected as the President through your elected people's representatives. My term as the President is finishing today. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you, your public representatives," said Kovind.

He recalled his tenure and the visit to his native village in his five-year term. He said he was born in a very ordinary family in Paraunkh village of Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh, and held the highest post in the Constitution because of the power of the democratic system of the country.

"Staying connected to our roots is the specialty of Indian culture. I would request the younger generation to continue this tradition of being associated with their village or town and their schools and teachers," added Kovind

President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday followed by a 21-gun salute. The ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10:15 am on Monday where Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer the oath of the office of the President to her.

Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession. Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government will attend the ceremony.

Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in an one-sided contest. She would become India's first tribal President.

She will be the first President to be born after independence and is the youngest to occupy the top post. She is also the second woman to become the President.