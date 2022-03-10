Muzaffar Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Muzaffar Nagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Muzaffar Nagar is an assembly constituency in the Muzaffarnagar district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Muzaffar Nagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Muzaffar Nagar was won by Kapil Dev Agarwal of the BJP. He defeated SP's Gaurav Swarup Bansal.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Chitranjan Swaroop.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kapil Dev Agarwal garnered 97838 votes, securing 45.38 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 10704 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.96 percent.

The total number of voters in the Muzaffar Nagar constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.The Muzaffar Nagar constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.