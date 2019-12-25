Muted Christmas celebrations in Assam amid fear over CAA
Updated : December 25, 2019 03:19 PM IST
Despite the somber mood, midnight prayers for peace and happiness were organised across the state on Tuesday night.
Priests in various churches said that the situation and mood in the state did not enliven the spirit to celebrate the occasion with mirth and gaiety.
People have been acting with restraint regarding decoration of churches, private homes, hotels and other public places and shops selling Christmas decoration and party items hardly did any business this year.
