Mussoorie Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mussoorie Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Mussoorie is an assembly constituency in the Dehradun district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Mussoorie legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Mussoorie was won by Ganesh Joshi of the BJP. He defeated INC's Godawari Thapli.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Ganesh Joshi.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ganesh Joshi garnered 41,322 votes, securing 54.68 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 12,077 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.98 percent.

The total number of voters in the Mussoorie constituency stands at 1,31,816 with 68,943 male voters and 62,856 female voters.