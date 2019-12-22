#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Muslim nations consider gold, barter trade to beat sanctions at Malaysia summit

Updated : December 22, 2019 02:25 PM IST

At the end of an Islamic summit in Malaysia, Mahathir praised Iran and Qatar for withstanding economic embargoes and said it was important for the Muslim world to be self-reliant to face future threats.
"With the world witnessing nations making unilateral decisions to impose such punitive measures, Malaysia and other nations must always bear in mind that it can be imposed on any of us," Mahathir said.
The leaders agreed they needed do more business among themselves and trade in each other's currencies.
