Muslim law body opposes Uniform Civil Code, sends response to Law Commission

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on July 5 has stated its opposition to the Centre’s proposed Uniform Civil Code , stating that the community not be brought under the ambit of the code as the Constitution has provisions for rights for them.

The Board’s working committee drafted a response to the UCC on June 27 and presented it at its general meeting virtually on Wednesday, and later sent it to the Law Commission after it was unanimously approved.

The secretary general of AIMPLB noted the issue was examined earlier too and the previous Law Commission had concluded that the UCC was neither necessary nor desirable.

The AIMPLB is of the view that not only tribals but every religious minority should also be kept out of the purview of UCC, he said.

The AIMPLB resolution said that implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be “unnecessary”. It stressed on maintaining the Places of Worship Act 1991, and said that the religious conversion was a matter of "Freedom of religion".

The spokesman of the Board Kasim Rasool Ilyas told PTI that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has always been against the UCC. “It is of the view that imposing only one law in the name of UCC in a country like India, which consists of people belonging to multi religions and cultures, is a violation of democratic rights.”

The Law Commission has initiated the fresh consultation process on the Uniform Civil Code by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for bringing UCC and alleged that the Opposition is using the issue to mislead and provoke the Muslim community.

Several opposition parties have opposed the move, saying it disrupts the diverse social fabric of the country.