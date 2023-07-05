CNBC TV18
Muslim law body opposes Uniform Civil Code, sends response to Law Commission
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 11:57:30 PM IST (Published)

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on July 5 has stated its opposition to the Centre’s proposed Uniform Civil Code, stating that the community not be brought under the ambit of the code as the Constitution has provisions for rights for them.

The Board’s working committee drafted a response to the UCC on June 27 and presented it at its general meeting virtually on Wednesday, and later sent it to the Law Commission after it was unanimously approved.
The secretary general of AIMPLB noted the issue was examined earlier too and the previous Law Commission had concluded that the UCC was neither necessary nor desirable.
