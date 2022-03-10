Muradnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Muradnagar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Muradnagar is an assembly constituency in the Ghaziabad district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Muradnagar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Muradnagar was won by Ajit Pal Tyagi of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Sudhan Kumar.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Wahab.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ajit Pal Tyagi garnered 140759 votes, securing 55.52 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 89612 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 35.35 percent.

The total number of voters in the Muradnagar constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.