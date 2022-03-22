0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to be unified again; Cabinet may bring bill in Parliament this week

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

The MCD was trifurcated by the then Congress government led by Sheila Dikshit in 2012. The MCD had 22 departments, each headed by a senior bureaucrat and one engineer-in-chief who reported to the commissioner until 2012. After the trifurcation, everything tripled.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to be unified again; Cabinet may bring bill in Parliament this week
The Cabinet on Tuesday approves the bill on the unification of the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD). The bill is likely to be brought in the ongoing second part of the Budget Session.
The development also comes ahead of the municipal polls scheduled for April. The polling date has not been announced by the state election commission so far.
The MCD was trifurcated into East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation by the then Congress government led by Sheila Dikshit in 2012. The Delhi Municipal Act, 1957 was amended by the Parliament in 2012 to trifurcate the unified MCD.
The MCD had 22 departments, each headed by a senior bureaucrat and one engineer-in-chief who reported to the commissioner until 2012. After the trifurcation, everything tripled. The trifurcation of the corporation was uneven in terms of the territorial divisions and revenue-generating potential of each corporation.
As a result, there was a huge gap in the resources available to the three corporations, vis-a-vis their obligations, the sources pointed out. The gap widened over a period of time, increasing the financial difficulties of the three municipal corporations, leaving them incapacitated to make timely payment of salaries and retirement benefits to their employees, creating serious impediments in maintaining civic services in Delhi, the sources said.
With inputs from PTI
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Will switch to green energy create more jobs?

Next Article

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann declares holiday on martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More