Municipal Corporation of Delhi to be unified again; Cabinet may bring bill in Parliament this week

The Cabinet on Tuesday approves the bill on the unification of the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD). The bill is likely to be brought in the ongoing second part of the Budget Session.

The development also comes ahead of the municipal polls scheduled for April. The polling date has not been announced by the state election commission so far.

The MCD was trifurcated into East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation by the then Congress government led by Sheila Dikshit in 2012. The Delhi Municipal Act, 1957 was amended by the Parliament in 2012 to trifurcate the unified MCD.

The MCD had 22 departments, each headed by a senior bureaucrat and one engineer-in-chief who reported to the commissioner until 2012. After the trifurcation, everything tripled. The trifurcation of the corporation was uneven in terms of the territorial divisions and revenue-generating potential of each corporation.

As a result, there was a huge gap in the resources available to the three corporations, vis-a-vis their obligations, the sources pointed out. The gap widened over a period of time, increasing the financial difficulties of the three municipal corporations, leaving them incapacitated to make timely payment of salaries and retirement benefits to their employees, creating serious impediments in maintaining civic services in Delhi, the sources said.

With inputs from PTI