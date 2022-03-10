Mungra Badshahpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mungra Badshahpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency.

The Mungra Badshahpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mungra Badshahpur was won by Sushma Patel of the BSP.

He defeated BJP's Seema Dwivedi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Seema.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sushma Patel garnered 69557 votes, securing 34.04 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5920 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.9 percent.

he total number of voters in the Mungra Badshahpur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Mungra Badshahpur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.