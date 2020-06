Mumbai is set to get a flood warning system on Friday.

The Maharashtra capital is invariably inundated every monsoon when the city comes to a standstill unable to move amid the relentless downpour.

With a new warning system named IFLOWS-Mumbai and developed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), the financial capital of the country will hope to cope with floods better starting this year.

“IFLOWS-Mumbai is developed as a state of art Integrated Flood Warning system for Mumbai to enhance the resilience of the city of Mumbai by providing early warning for flooding specially during high rainfall events and cyclones,” the Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a press release on Thursday.

IFLOWs-Mumbai incorporates weather models from a number of organisations as well as field data for its warning system.

“The system incorporates weather models from National Centre for medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), India Meteorological Department (IMD), field data from the rain gauge network stations setup by Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and IMD, thematic layers on land use, infrastructure etc provided by MCGM,” MoES explained.

It added: “Based on inputs from weather models, Hydrologic models are used to transform rainfall into runoff and provides inflow inputs into the river systems.”

IFLOWS-Mumbai is equipped with a flooding area prediction system. “The system has provisions to capture the urban drainage within the city and predict the areas of flooding, which will be incorporated in the final system,” the release added.