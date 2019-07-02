Politics
Mumbai records highest rainfall since 2005 in last 24 hours
Updated : July 02, 2019 01:35 PM IST
Barring the 2005 flooding of Mumbai, the highest rainfall in a single day in the metropolis was on July 5, 1974.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more