The Joint Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — the governing civic body of Mumbai — accidentally drank hand sanitiser while presenting the education budget on Wednesday.

A video of the incident shows that during the presentation, Ramesh Pawar picked up a bottle and took a sip. Realising almost immediately that the bottle didn’t contain water, but hand sanitiser, Pawar spat it out. An official rushed to stop him. Education Committee Chairperson Sandhya Doshi, who was sitting next to Pawar, and another person also tried to alert him immediately.

#WATCH: BMC Joint Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar accidentally drinks from a bottle of hand sanitiser, instead of a bottle of water, during the presentation of Budget in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/MuUfpu8wGT — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

He rushed out of the hall, and rinsed his mouth. Pawar returned soon and was given a bottle of water. Detailing the sequence of events, Pawar said that he wanted to drink water before starting his speech. On the table, he couldn’t differentiate between the bottles that contained water and those that had hand sanitisers, since they were identical. So, without checking, he picked up a bottle and drank from it.

I thought that I should drink water before starting my speech so I lifted the bottle & drank. Bottles of water & sanitiser kept there, were similar. So it happened. As soon as I drank it, I realised the mistake & didn't gulp it all the way down: Ramesh Pawar, BMC Jt Commissioner pic.twitter.com/xCKBaTey9v — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

He did not face any health issues and continued presenting the civic body’s education budget for the year 2021-22.

In an unrelated incident involving hand sanitiser, 12 children were administered sanitiser instead of oral polio vaccine in a village in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, about 700km from Mumbai, on January 31. The shocking incident of negligence took place at a primary health centre.