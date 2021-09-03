Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar perhaps the 'softest' face in Taliban, says former Indian envoy

As Taliban gets down to forming the government, the Indian government has established formal contacts with Taliban's political office in Doha. The Indian government has said that its main focus is to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorism against India.

It has been two weeks since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Since then it has devoted considerable effort in convincing the international community that the regime is a moderate version of its former radical self that ruled the country between 1996 and 2001. Now with Taliban's ongoing government formation process in focus, the United States and other countries have said that formal recognition of the new government and any economic aid that it may receive will depend on Taliban's actions in power.

Meanwhile, as Taliban gets down to forming the government, the Indian government has established formal contacts with Taliban 's political office in Doha. The Indian government has said that its main focus is to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorism against India. India also took up the evacuation of remaining Indian nationals from Afghanistan with the Taliban. Now Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai has said that India was very important for the subcontinent and Taliban would like to continue cultural, economic, political and trade ties with India.

The question now is how should India see the new Taliban leadership Afghanistan and can India continue to rely on the United States when it comes to Afghanistan and Pakistan ? To discuss this in detail, CNBC-TV18 spoke with former Indian ambassador to Afghanistan. Mr. Gautam Mukhopadhaya.

When asked how did the new government led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar look to him, Mukhopadhaya said, he is perhaps the softest face in the Taliban and no wonder that he was the face of the Taliban in the negotiations with the United States and also in the intra Afghan talks.

“I think Stanikzai’s comments on India are significant, we should not forget that of all the countries in the region, the Afghans and particularly the Pashtuns have had the closest historical trade, political, cultural ties with India. Going back if you can recall, even before the time of Sher Shah Suri, when he constructed the Grand Trunk Road and of course, we have other symbols like Dilip Kumar, Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan and the large Pathan community in northern India, overall those years represented that sort of trading relationship. But you know, we are not a small country and we have seen how Taliban has behaved over the last 20 years, against Afghans and in the previous Taliban 1.0 also, at that time, it was an ultra-conservative Islamic force, but it was not yet a terrorist force. It was repressive, but not yet a terrorist.

In its second incarnation, which I would say was after 2001, it sort of entirely masterminded by Pakistan, it really turned into a terrorist force. And even in this year alone, many of its actions, like the attacks on maternity hospitals, girls' schools, targeted attacks against civil society activists, that media and in this last phase, even abductions and forced marriages of women. So, you know, we can't forget that history.

“So we should also ask several hard questions and test them for three things. What are they looking for, number one, which is legitimacy? What, what can they actually give us? Can they provide us the security that we want, when in the first few days, they were not able to provide the security for the airport, from ostensibly the IS? And finally, what is the cost of it? What do they want in return? Do they want us to completely abandon our relationship with the progressive forces that came into place in the last 20 years? We need to ask these hard questions and see what they will actually do, rather than what they just say,” said Mukhopadhaya.

For the entire discussion, watch video