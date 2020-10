Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the party tweeted on Wednesday.

"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him," it said.

He is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Manipuri Seat. His wife, Sadhana Gupta has also tested positive for the virus, reports said.

Following an infection in urinary tract, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital last month but he tested negative for the virus then.

The senior leader attended the Monsoon Session of the Parliament that concluded on September 23. He was wheeled in on the first day of the session on September 14.

Since registering its first case on March 4, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 55,432 confirmed cases. Case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.5 percent.