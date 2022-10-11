Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82: Last rites performed at ancestral home in UP's Saifai

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82 | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, and Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attended the funeral and paid their last respects to the veteran politician.

The last rites of Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav were performed on Tuesday. The funeral took place in Saifai, his ancestral home in Uttar Pradesh.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu and Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel attended the funeral and paid their last respects to the veteran politician.