    Homepolitics News

    Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82: Last rites performed at ancestral home in UP's Saifai
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82 | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, and Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attended the funeral and paid their last respects to the veteran politician.

    The last rites of Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav were performed on Tuesday. The funeral took place in Saifai, his ancestral home in Uttar Pradesh.
    Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu and Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel attended the funeral and paid their last respects to the veteran politician.
    Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away early Monday after suffering from prolonged disease. He was 82. Yadav was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram after his health deteriorated earlier this month. He was undergoing treatment for a kidney infection since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.
    Mulayam Singh served as defence minister and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice. He became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1989. His first stint as the CM was short-lived and lasted till 1991. He finally separated from Congress and founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992.
