Remembering Mulayam Singh Yadav: Interesting facts about Samajwadi Party founder

In 1992, Mulayam Singh Yadav separated from Congress and founded the Samajwadi Party. He served as Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister three times in 1989-1991, 1993-95 and 2003-2007.
The Samajwadi Party will celebrate its founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s birth anniversary in all districts of Uttar Pradesh on November 22 this year. Members of the party will vow to follow the path shown by Yadav while remembering his struggles to establish the ideology of socialism. Apart from this, the party will also distribute food and clothes to the poor and set up blood donation camps.
Three-time UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10 this year after a prolonged illness.
On Mulayam Singh Yadav’s birth anniversary on November 22, here’s a look at some interesting facts about the political stalwart.
