By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav died early Monday after suffering from prolonged illness. He was 82. Here's how top leaders reacted to his demise.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was "a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency" and "I always looked forward to hearing his views," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a series of tweets as he condoled the Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo 's death early Monday.

Extending his condolences, PM Modi tweeted: "...He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia."

Undated photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. (PTI)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended her "deepest condolences" to SP chief and Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav . She tweeted, "His incomparable contribution to Indian politics as a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Defense Minister of the Government of India and a strong advocate of social justice will always be remembered."

Mulayam Singh with BSP chief Mayawati. (Credit: PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "He (Mulayam Singh) was a grassroots leader who played a prominent role in the politics of Uttar Pradesh for many decades."

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Mulayam Singh at an Iftar Party hosted. (PTI)

"May god rest the departed soul...and give strength to all his followers and family members to bear this immense loss," tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Union minister Piyush Goyal was quoted by ANI as saying, "Netaji was dear to all. He devoted his life to Uttar Pradesh and the nation. His demise is a great loss to the country. His contributions to the nation will be remembered for many years to come."

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah also said, "He was a people's leader. He devoted all his life to the welfare of the poor. He used to respect all religions and fight for all religions. There's no person in India who would not be grieved on this day."

