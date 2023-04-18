'Missing' TMC leader Mukul Roy reaches Delhi after family reports disappearance

”I have been an MP for several years. Can I not come to Delhi? Earlier, I used to come to Delhi regularly,” Roy told reporters.

Senior TMC leader Mukul Roy, who was reported missing by his family on Monday, has informed the media that he has reached New Delhi for some personal work.

The former Union Railway Minister confirmed to reporters that he had no specific agenda.

"I have been an MP for several years. Can I not come to Delhi? Earlier, I used to come to Delhi regularly," Roy said.

Roy's son Subhragshu Roy had filed a police complaint stating that his father was "untraceable" since Monday evening.

The news of Roy's disappearance had sparked speculations over his next political move, particularly whether he would rejoin BJP after quitting in 2021. However, Roy has not disclosed any such plans and clarified that his visit to Delhi is strictly personal.

Although Roy has remained tightlipped about the agenda of his visit to Delhi, the political circles in West Bengal were abuzz with speculations over his next political move.

Roy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 following differences with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership. He was made BJP national vice president in 2020.

He won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket and later returned to the TMC just a month after the results were announced.

Since his return to the TMC , he has remained away from the public glare.

A current member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Roy has previously served as the Union Railway Minister and a Minister of State in the Shipping Ministry.

Roy quit the post of PAC chairman in the West Bengal assembly last year, citing ill health.

April 17, the day of his alleged disappearance, was also the 69th birthday of Mukul Roy.

With agency inputs.