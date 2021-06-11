Mukul Roy returns to TMC; Mamata says he was threatened in BJP

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhrangshu have quit the party and have returned to the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) fold, party secretary general Partha Chatterjee at press meet. Earlier there were speculations that he might return to the TMC, after the BJP leader was spotted leaving for TMC Bhavan.

Party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Roy was threatened in the BJP, which affected his health and hence he returned home.

Roy, the former second-in-command of the TMC who joined the saffron party in November 2017, had been distancing himself from the BJP for the last several days.

In the afternoon, the West Bengal chief minister was also seen leaving her Kalighat residence and heightened security measures were noticed at the Trinamool Congress Bhavan off the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass here. Asked by reporters where he was going as he left his home, Roy answered ”Trinamool Bhavan”.

In December last year reports said that the former BJP national vice president was named in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the West Bengal CID in connection with the murder of TMC MLA from Krishnaganj, Satyajit Biswas.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed in a court in Nadia district on Saturday afternoon, they said. "Roy's active involvement, primarily as a conspirator" in the killing of Biswas was found during the investigation, sources had told PTI. CID sleuths had, earlier, questioned the BJP leader in this connection. However, the state agency did not name him in its first chargesheet filed in May last year.

When contacted, Roy rubbished the charges and said that he had never believed in politics of violence. "At least 45 cases are pending against me. I do not believe in politics of violence and never indulge in such things. I challenge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the police minister to say in the public that I have such kind of taste.

"I was not involved in such things when I was with her party and not even now when I am a member of another political party," Roy told PTI at the time. CID sleuths had also named BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar in another supplementary chargesheet filed in September this year in connection with the case.

With inputs from PTI.