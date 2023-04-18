TMC leader Mukul Roy reported missing since Monday; Son files complaint at Kolkata Airport

Sources close to Roy confirmed that he was scheduled to fly to Delhi on Monday evening, but he has not been located since. His family members have expressed concern over his whereabouts, and efforts are underway to trace him.

Senior TMC leader Mukul Roy has been reported missing by his family members since late Monday evening. The politician celebrated his 69th birthday on the day of his alleged disappearance: Monday, April 17.

According to his son Subhragshu, Roy is "untraceable" and has not been in contact since then.

"Till now I am unable to contact my father. He is untraceable," Subhragshu, a TMC leader, said.

On Monday night, Roy's son lodged a missing complaint at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Police Station.

Currently a West Bengal MLA, Roy has previously served as the Union Railway Minister and a Minister of State in the Shipping Ministry. Prior to the creation of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Roy was a member of the Indian National Congress party.

Between 2017 and 2021, he left TMC and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following disagreements with the party leadership. He was later appointed as the BJP's national vice president.

"As of now we know that he was scheduled to land at Delhi Airport at around 9 PM. But he is not traceable," a close aide said.

Roy won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket, but he returned to the TMC after the results were announced.

With agency inputs.