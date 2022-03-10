Muktsar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Muktsar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Muktsar is an assembly constituency in the Sri Muktsar Sahib district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Muktsar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Firozpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Muktsar was won by Kanwarjit Singh of the SAD. He defeated INC's Karan Kaur.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Karan Kaur.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kanwarjit Singh garnered 44894 votes, securing 30.52 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 7980 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.43 percent.

The total number of voters in the Muktsar constituency stands at 188889 with 89781 male voters and 99106 female voters.

The Muktsar constituency has a literacy level of 76.31 percent.