Mukerian Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mukerian Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mukerian Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Mukerian constituency of Punjab including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Mukerian Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mukerian Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Mukerian is an assembly constituency in the Hoshiarpur district, in the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.
The Mukerian legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Mukerian was won by Rajnish Kumar Babbi of the INC. He defeated BJP's Arunesh Kumar.
Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by IND's Rajnish Kumar.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Rajnish Kumar Babbi garnered 56,787 votes, securing 41.79 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 23,126 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 17.02 percent.
The total number of voters in the Mukerian constituency stands at 2,02,924 with 99,309 male voters and 1,03,608 female voters.
The Mukerian constituency has a literacy level of 88.07 percent.
