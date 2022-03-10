Muhammadabad-Gohna Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Muhammadabad-Gohna Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Muhammadabad-Gohna is an assembly constituency in the Mau district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Muhammadabad-Gohna legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Muhammadabad-Gohna was won by Shriram Sonkar of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Rajendra Kumar. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Baijnath.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Shriram Sonkar garnered 73493 votes, securing 34.7 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 538 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.25 percent.

The total number of voters in the Muhammadabad-Gohna constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Muhammadabad-Gohna constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.