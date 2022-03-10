0

Mughalsarai Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mughalsarai Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mughalsarai Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Mughalsarai constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Mughalsarai is an assembly constituency in the Chandauli district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Mughalsarai legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Chandauli Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mughalsarai was won by Sadhana Singh of the BJP. He defeated SP's Babulal.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Babban.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Sadhana Singh garnered 87401 votes, securing 37.57 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 13243 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.69 percent.
The total number of voters in the Mughalsarai constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Mughalsarai constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
