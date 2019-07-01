Mudra loans see instances of fraud in 2,313 accounts
Updated : July 01, 2019 09:16 PM IST
The number of fraudulent accounts have doubled every year since the inception of the scheme, under which over Rs 19 crore loans have been extended.
Topping the list of most fraud reported account was Tamil Nadu (344), followed by Chandigarh (275), Andhra Pradesh (241) and Uttar Pradesh (213).
