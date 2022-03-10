0

Mubarakpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Mubarakpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mubarakpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of Mubarakpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Mubarakpur is an assembly constituency in the Azamgarh district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Mubarakpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Mubarakpur was won by Shah Alam Urf Guddu Jamali of the BSP. He defeated SP's Akhilesh Yadav. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Shah Alam Urfa Guddu Jamali.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Shah Alam Urf Guddu Jamali garnered 70705 votes, securing 36.64 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 688 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 0.36 percent.
The total number of voters in the Mubarakpur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Mubarakpur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
