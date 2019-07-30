Politics
MS Dhoni to pull guard duty in troubled Kashmir as honorary colonel after opting out of West Indies tour
Updated : July 30, 2019 05:15 PM IST
Dhoni will do a 15-day stint with the Victor Force engaged in counter insurgency operations against militants fighting Indian rule in Kashmir.
During India’s opening match with South Africa at the World Cup, Dhoni stirred controversy with gloves that sported the Territorial Army's dagger insignia.
In March, at Dhoni's behest, Indian cricketers wore army camouflage-style caps during a match to show solidarity with paramilitary police killed in a militant attack in Kashmir by a Pakistan-based group.
