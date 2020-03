The government has relaxed norms for use of discretionary funds available with Indian lawmakers for buying medical equipment that will be needed to fight COVID-19 outbreak. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has allowed a one-time dispensation through which Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme funds (MPLADS) will be allowed for buying several types of medical supplies and services for government funded hospitals.

According to a notification released by MoSPI on 24th of March, such purchases will be capped at Rs 5 lakh per MP under the MPLAD scheme and will have to be used before March 31, 2020.

Equipment and services that have been allowed under this special dispensation include ICU ventilators, isolation wards, COVID-19 testing kits approved by ICMR, personal protection equipment for medical personal , thermal imaging scanners for rail stations and airports, masks, gloves and sanitisers.

Under the MPLAD scheme, each Member of Indian Parliament from both the upper and lower houses is allowed to suggest a district collector to spend an annual sum of Rs 5 crore for development work.

There are 788 seats in Indian Parliament, of which 543 belong to Lok Sabha or the lower house and 245 to the the Rajya Sabha or the upper house.​