MP election 2023 | Congress promises free electricity, OPS, gas cylinders at Rs 500

While speaking at a rally in Jabalpur in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi hit out at the BJP, saying that the party came here and made announcements, but did not fulfil them.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced a few poll promises for the voters in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Speaking at a rally in Jabalpur, Gandhi said the Congress, if elected to power in the state, would slash the price of gas cylinders from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500. Among other promises made by Gandhi were:

>

100 units of free electricity and the bill for 200 units would be halved.

> Old Pension Scheme in Madhya Pradesh

> The debt of farmers would be waived off

The Congress recently won in Karnataka where elections were held in May this year. The party secured a thumping victory in the state, ousting the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party is currently in power in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.