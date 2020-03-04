  • SENSEX
MP govt crisis: Minister says BJP leaders took 8 MLAs to Haryana

Updated : March 04, 2020 08:56 AM IST

Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh have allegedly taken eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government.
Earlier, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh alleged that "poaching" attempts were being made by the BJP on Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh.
The opposition BJP dismissed the claim of Digvijaya Singh and said his statement was aimed at ensuring his re-nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh scheduled on March 26.
